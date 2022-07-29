Heat stroke can occur when body temperatures rise to 104 to 106° degrees Fahrenheit. Heatstroke usually involves exposure to high, environmental temperatures and can be precipitated by various medical conditions. We will be experiencing high environmental temperatures in the Wood River Valley in the next two months.
Exertional heat stroke occurs when internal heat generated by strenuous exercise is not adequately dissipated and body temperature rises to dangerous levels. Causes generally fall into two categories: those that decrease the ability to dissipate heat and those that increase heat production. External factors that decrease heat dissipation include confinement in a poorly ventilated space, sudden exposure to high environmental temperatures, increase in humidity and limited access to water. Internal factors include obesity, heart and brain diseases, upper airway diseases and a thick hair coat or jackets. External factors that increase generation of heat include certain medications and the ingestion of macadamia nuts or hops. Internal factors include prolonged muscle spasms or seizures, certain hormonal problems, exercise and fever.
Panting and elevated temperatures are the most common signs of heat stroke in pets. The animal may be dull, weak and wobbly, collapsed, convulsing or in a coma. Respiratory and heart rates are usually high, and breathing may be very noisy. Vomiting and diarrhea may occur. Bleeding tendencies may be noted on the gums or skin, and blood in the feces, urine or vomit may also occur. Often kidney failure can occur three to four days later, as well as liver failure, infection, widespread bleeding, or sudden death from heart arrhythmias.
