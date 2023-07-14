Heat stroke can occur when canine body temperatures rise to 104-106 degrees. As dogs cannot rely on sweat glands to dissipate heat, they can be prone to heat stroke when exposed to high environmental temperatures. Any temperatures above 70 degrees combined with exercise and poor access to water can facilitate heat stroke. Exertional heat stroke occurs when internal heat generated by strenuous exercise is not adequately dissipated and body temperatures rise to dangerous levels.
Signs vary depending on the degree and duration of temperature elevation. Panting and hyperthermia are the most common signs. The animal may be dull, weak and wobbly, collapsed, convulsing or in a coma. Respiratory and heart rates are usually high. Gums of the mouth may be bright red. Pulses may be weak. Vomiting and diarrhea may occur. Decreased urine production (kidney failure) and jaundice (liver failure), infection and widespread bleeding can also occur. Diagnosis is based on finding an extremely high body temperature, a history of exposure to heat and compatible clinical signs.
Common laboratory changes caused by heat stroke include dehydration, prolonged blood clotting, abnormal kidney and liver tests and electrolyte abnormalities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In