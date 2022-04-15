With the Easter holiday coming up this weekend, many people will bring home a new bunny as a family pet. Bunnies are very smart and generally healthy. They require routine teeth and nail trims, best performed at a veterinary clinic.
Another fairly common reason bunnies need medical attention is due to a head tilt. It is a symptom that is caused by a variety of diseases. The medical term for a head tilt is vestibular disease of the inner ear or brain. Rabbits with vestibular disease can have a large or small head tilt, fall over, walk or hop in circles, and have difficulty standing. The diseases that result in head tilt include infection, foreign bodies, trauma, cancer and toxins. All affect the innermost anatomy of the ear or the brain.
To diagnose the cause of the head tilt, it is important to evaluate the rabbit's history and perform a physical exam. If the rabbit has weakness, paralysis, behavioral changes or traumatic injuries, it will help narrow down the causes of the head tilt. The most accurate way to diagnose the diseases of the inner ear is X-ray, CT scan or MRI.
Treatment of the head tilt generally depends on the underlying disease. The rabbit is typically put on broad spectrum antibiotics for an extended period of time, ranging from three weeks to three months. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatories are often prescribed to reduce inflammation and manage pain. If the rabbit is not eating, anti-nausea medications may be necessary.
The prognosis for recovery from vestibular disease depends on the cause. For most rabbits, the disease will improve with antibiotics and the head will go back to its normal position. However, some rabbits will have a lifelong residual head tilt, even if the underlying disease is cured.
Dr. Allani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
