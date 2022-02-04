Although a healthy snack for humans, grapes, raisins and currants are very unhealthy for dogs. These fruits are all a part of the family Vitis vinifera. Any type of grape, raisin or currant as well as pulp from wine pressing can pose a threat. Dogs are the only known species affected. All breeds and ages of dogs are susceptible. Ingestion of as few as four or five raisins, grapes or currants can cause disease.
Dogs may develop vomiting, with or without diarrhea, within the first seven to eight hours following ingestion. Other symptoms include lack of appetite and a sudden decrease in activity. Dogs may drink and urinate more often than normal as these fruits can cause severe, acute, kidney damage.
The exact toxin in these fruits is unknown. The amount eaten does not seem to affect the rate of progression of disease. Some dogs have eaten as little as a single serving of raisins and developed kidney disease and some dogs have eaten as much as a pound of grapes and developed kidney disease.
After the diagnosis of ingestion has been made, vomiting is typically induced if the dog hasn't already vomited and has eaten the fruits within four hours of presentation. Blood work is typically performed to evaluate the effects on the kidneys. Typical abnormal blood work findings include an increase in blood urea nitrogen, creatinine and phosphorus.
Ingestion of grapes, raisins and currants should be considered a medical emergency and treated immediately. If needed, the dog may be hospitalized for intravenous fluid therapy, other supportive measures and monitor urine production. As kidney damage develops, dogs can produce little urine. When they are no longer able to produce urine, they die.
Prognosis is good for dogs that are treated early and have not developed clinical signs associated with kidney disease (increased drinking, anorexia, abnormal urine production). If treatment is delayed or if kidney failure develops, then the prognosis is uncertain. Recovery of kidney function may take days to weeks, and in some dogs never returns to normal.
Dr. Alani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
