Glaucoma comes from the Greek word glaukos, which means blueish-green, blueish-gray. Glaucoma is a disease of the eye that occurs when the pressure within the eye is elevated. It can affect both dogs and cats but is more common in the dog.
Primary, hereditary, breed-related glaucoma is most commonly seen in purebred dogs. Cats usually have secondary glaucoma. More than 40 different breeds of dogs are predisposed to glaucoma, with common ones being the cocker spaniel, beagle, basset, Akita, chow chow, Samoyed, Bouvier de Flandres, Shih Tzu and Chinese Shar Pei.
With primary glaucoma, fluid in the front chamber of the eye cannot drain properly due to an anatomical defect. This causes an increase in pressure. Primary glaucoma usually arises in adult dogs. With secondary glaucoma, the movement of the fluid within the eye is obstructed, which causes the pressure to increase. Causes of secondary glaucoma include uveitis, dislocation of the lens, bleeding in the eye, tumors, prior intraocular surgery, and other conditions.
The clinical signs of glaucoma are redness of the eye, watery discharge, pain (squinting, rubbing the eye), cloudiness (blueish-gray color), and blindness. Acute glaucoma usually affects one eye initially.
The pressure of the eye is measured using a tonometer to diagnose glaucoma. Treatment can be difficult. Aggressive therapy must be initiated quickly to try and save vision and relieve pain. Such therapy can involve the administration of intravenous mannitol and/or topical anti-glaucoma medications to bring the pressure down. Sometimes oral medications are also used. If the eye is inflamed, topical steroids are given. Most cases of primary glaucoma require surgery, because medications do not control the pressure well over the long term. Surgery usually involves removing the eye-enucleation. Eyes with glaucoma require frequent monitoring and adjustments to medications. If the glaucoma can be controlled with medications, therapy is lifelong in many cases. The prognosis of glaucoma is variable but overall very poor for long term vision.
Dr. Allani Delis, DVM, is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
