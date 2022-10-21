Glaucoma comes from the Greek word glaukos, which means blueish-green, blueish-gray. Glaucoma is a disease of the eye that occurs when the pressure within the eye is elevated. It can affect both dogs and cats but is more common in the dog.

Primary, hereditary, breed-related glaucoma is most commonly seen in purebred dogs. Cats usually have secondary glaucoma. More than 40 different breeds of dogs are predisposed to glaucoma, with common ones being the cocker spaniel, beagle, basset, Akita, chow chow, Samoyed, Bouvier de Flandres, Shih Tzu and Chinese Shar Pei.

With primary glaucoma, fluid in the front chamber of the eye cannot drain properly due to an anatomical defect. This causes an increase in pressure. Primary glaucoma usually arises in adult dogs. With secondary glaucoma, the movement of the fluid within the eye is obstructed, which causes the pressure to increase. Causes of secondary glaucoma include uveitis, dislocation of the lens, bleeding in the eye, tumors, prior intraocular surgery, and other conditions.

