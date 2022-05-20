A gastric foreign body is any item, either food or non-food material, that is present in the stomach and is vomited or does not pass into the small intestine.
Most gastric foreign bodies can cause severe vomiting or intestinal obstruction and others, such as coins or metal toys, can poison the animal. These foreign bodies can include large pieces of bone, an item that the animal is playing with, accumulations of hair or other abnormal material eaten, such as dirt, rocks or kitty litter. Some animals eat unusual items as part of a behavioral problem or as the result of a medical condition. The consumption of unusual items is called pica.
The most common clinical sign of a gastric foreign body is vomiting. Some animals also lose their appetite. If the foreign body is made of zinc, the animal may develop anemia. If the foreign body is made of a heavy metal such as lead, signs of poisoning may occur. Oftentimes, gastric foreign bodies are found when X-rays are performed on an animal with vomiting problems.
If a gastric foreign body is suspected, abdominal X-rays are commonly recommended. Routine lab tests and an abdominal ultrasound may additionally be recommended to rule out other conditions, such as liver, pancreatic or kidney diseases that can also cause vomiting. A contrast study of the stomach may be performed if a foreign body is suspected but not found on plain X-rays. In the contrast study, barium is administered orally to help highlight any foreign material. In some cases, foreign bodies are found when examining the stomach during exploratory surgery.
The best treatment for a gastric foreign body is to remove it. Surgical removal of gastric foreign bodies involves opening the stomach to perform what is called a gastrotomy. Patients with a gastric foreign body that is made of metals often require additional drug therapy to help bind and remove the metal from the rest of the body. Additional therapies may be started to address any underlying causes of pica.
Following a gastrotomy, food and water are often withheld for a period of time to allow the stomach to recover. Water is then initiated and, if no vomiting occurs, is followed later by a bland diet. The animal should be kept quiet until the sutures are removed, usually at 10-14 days after the surgery.
Prognosis for patients with gastric foreign bodies is usually good, assuming that the foreign body is removed with no complications and any underlying contributing disease is successfully treated. If the foreign body is not removed, obstruction of the small intestine may occur and can lead to severe vomiting and life-threatening illness.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
