Editor's Note

This is the fourth part of a series.

Bee stings and insect bites can be problematic for pets. A bite or sting can cause swelling, redness and itching. Some animals may have an allergic reaction, which would result in hives, facial swelling, vomiting, difficulty breathing and collapse.

If your pet gets stung, the first step is to try to get the stinger out of the skin. If the stinger can be found, try to scrape it out by using a credit card, pinch it or grasp it with tweezers. Studies have shown that the sooner you remove the stinger, the sooner the pet will recover and it will decrease their chances of having a severe allergic reaction.

Next, apply cool compresses to the affected area. To help neutralize the acidic venom, apply a paste of baking soda and water to the sting area but do not do this anywhere near the eyes. Your pet should be examined by a veterinarian immediately if there is facial swelling, breathing difficulty or collapse. Do not administer any medications without first contacting your veterinarian or a veterinary emergency hospital.

Tags

Load comments