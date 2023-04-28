Bee stings and insect bites can be problematic for pets. A bite or sting can cause swelling, redness and itching. Some animals may have an allergic reaction, which would result in hives, facial swelling, vomiting, difficulty breathing and collapse.
If your pet gets stung, the first step is to try to get the stinger out of the skin. If the stinger can be found, try to scrape it out by using a credit card, pinch it or grasp it with tweezers. Studies have shown that the sooner you remove the stinger, the sooner the pet will recover and it will decrease their chances of having a severe allergic reaction.
Next, apply cool compresses to the affected area. To help neutralize the acidic venom, apply a paste of baking soda and water to the sting area but do not do this anywhere near the eyes. Your pet should be examined by a veterinarian immediately if there is facial swelling, breathing difficulty or collapse. Do not administer any medications without first contacting your veterinarian or a veterinary emergency hospital.
Snake bites are extremely painful and dangerous. If your pet gets bitten by a snake, try to muzzle your pet to keep from getting bitten, as they will try to protect themself. Immobilize the part of the animal that has been bitten by the snake. Try to keep the affected area at or below the level of the heart. Keep the pet calm and immobile; carry if necessary and possible. Seek an emergency veterinarian as soon as possible.
Try to identify the snake if it can be done without risk. Do not attempt to capture or kill the snake. Do not cut over the fang marks. Do not attempt to suck any venom out. Do not attempt to wrap or bandage the area. Do not manipulate the bite area any more than needed. Do not allow the pet to move about freely. Do not ice or tourniquet the area. Do not administer medications. Snake bites are variable in severity. The amount of damage done by venom depends on the type of snake, the age of the snake and the size of the pet who was bitten. The majority of pets bitten by snakes will survive but medical attention is vital to ensure the best outcome.
Please have a conversation with your veterinarian to plan for emergencies with your pet.
Dr. Allani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
