A wound is any break in the tissues of the body, both internal and external. Injured pets can act in unusual and unpredictable ways. When dealing with an injured pet, remember to protect yourself from being bitten by using a muzzle or heavy towel to gently restrain your pet. Deep wounds, generally those that are bleeding or have exposed muscle, fat, or bone, will need to have direct pressure applied to them to stop the bleeding. Do not attempt to clean the wound unless directed by a veterinarian. Protect the wound from contamination by applying a water or saline-soaked compress. Immobilize the wound to prevent further damage using bandage material. Obtain veterinary care by transporting the animal with the wound facing up if possible.
Superficial wounds are wounds that do not penetrate all the way through to the muscle and fat. If the wound is bleeding, stop the bleeding with gauze and direct pressure. The process of bandaging begins with careful cleaning of the wound. All dried blood, dirt, and debris should be washed away using mild soap and lots of water. Hair should be clipped away so that it cannot lie in the wound. If possible, the area should be patted dry.
Clean and bandage the wound using a contact layer, an absorbent layer, and an outer layer. Examples of those are antibiotic ointment, Telfa Non-Adherent Pad, cotton wrap, gauze wrap, and Vetrap. Bandages should be checked frequently for any signs of swelling, skin discoloration or coolness, odor, or saturation of the bandage material. The bandage should be changed whenever any of the above are noticed or any time it appears to be uncomfortable for the pet. If a bandage becomes wet, soiled or slips out of position, it should be replaced. Home bandaging is not a substitute for proper veterinary care and improperly applied bandages can result in limb loss. Be very careful when bandaging at home. Wounds that are draining heavily may require bandage changes every one or two hours. Bandages over wounds with little or no drainage should be changed every 24 hours.
