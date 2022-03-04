Fecal incontinence occurs when an animal loses control of its lower bowel and its rectum allows feces to be passed at inappropriate times or places.
Fecal incontinence may be neurogenic in origin and associated with a failure of nervous sensation. In these cases, the animal does not realize that it is defecating and does not assume the normal posture for defecation. In contrast, urge incontinence may occur with uncontrolled or strong urges to defecate. In these cases, the animal acutely needs to defecate and is aware of that need. Diseases of the nerves in the lower spine, the rectum and anus, and of the large intestine can all result in fecal incontinence. Diseases of the nerves in the lower spine include intervertebral disc disease and chronic arthritic changes. Masses or tumors in the wall of the rectum or in the pelvic canal can lead to excessive straining. Urge incontinence can result from inflammation of the lower colon or rectum. Some older animals develop incontinence from a decline in their mental status, which leads them to become less attentive to many aspects of daily life.
The major sign is the passing of feces at inappropriate times or places. Frequent, repeated requests to go outside to defecate, as well as repeated or unproductive straining are signs of colitis. Passing feces while walking, leaving bowel movements on the floor or bedding after resting, and continued dribbling of feces while being unaware of the defecation are typical of neurogenic fecal incontinence. In older animals, loss of awareness of whether they are inside or outside, with indiscriminate defecation in a variety of locations, is often indicative of senile cognitive dysfunction.
Examination of the rectum and anus with a gloved finger is usually done to check the strength of the rectal sphincter and the presence or absence of masses or other diseases. Routine laboratory tests, X-rays and an abdominal ultrasound can screen for pelvic, spinal or other diseases. If a primary cause of the incontinence can be identified—such as a slipped disc in the spine or severe degenerative joint disease in the lower back and pelvis—your veterinarian may recommend surgery. These types of surgery can be complex and difficult, so your pet may be referred to a veterinary specialist for further evaluation and care.
Animals with fecal incontinence from colitis generally respond well to changes in diet and anti-inflammatory drugs. Animals with fecal incontinence from cognitive dysfunction may not respond to any medications. Prognosis varies widely depending on the cause of the fecal incontinence. Talk to your veterinarian if your dog is having this horrific problem.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
