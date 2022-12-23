Eyelid tumors are growths that occur within or near the eyelids. Most eyelid tumors in the dog are benign, whereas most in the cat are malignant. Older animals are affected more often. The growth rate of eyelid tumors ranges from very slow to very rapid. Many eyelid tumors arise from the tissue cells within the eyelid, but some originate in other locations and spread to the eye or invade the eyelid from adjacent structures. In the dog, the most common tumor types are the sebaceous adenoma and the papilloma. Tumors that occur in both dogs and cats include melanomas, mast cell tumors, basal cell carcinomas, and squamous cell carcinomas. In most cases it is not known why these tumors develop.
These masses may be smooth, irregular, nodular or ulcerated. The eyelid may be deformed and inflamed. Conjunctivitis, ocular discharge and corneal ulceration may also occur. Most tumors are not painful unless they cause ulceration, in which case the animal may paw at the eye and squinting may be noted.
The presence of a tumor can usually be determined by close examination of the eyelid and eye. A definitive diagnosis of the tumor type requires biopsy and pathological examination. Small, benign eyelid tumors can often be removed by a full-thickness resection, which involves taking out a wedge of the eyelid that includes the tumor. The eyelid is then sutured back together. Larger tumors require more involved surgeries with formation of a new eyelid margin.
