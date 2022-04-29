What is eclampsia? Eclampsia is a medical emergency associated with nursing mothers. It occurs when there is a dangerous drop in the mothers blood calcium levels. Milk development requires a lot of calcium from the body of the mother. This occurs most commonly in toy breed dogs with a large litter of puppies. However, eclampsia can occur with any breed of dog and any amount of puppies in the litter. Most dogs are excellent mothers and problems are few. The basic rule is to seek veterinary care if she seems to feel sick or if she ceases to care for her young. Puppies nurse until they are about six weeks old and then may be fully separated from their mother.
Restlessness and panting in the lactating mother are most commonly the first clinical signs. Shaking, difficulty walking, and fever can also occur. If left untreated, eclampsia can lead to seizures, coma and eventually death. Eclampsia generally occurs in the first three weeks of lactation, and a veterinarian should be consulted immediately. Diagnosis is often made from the signalment, history, clinical signs and response to treatment. To confirm low blood calcium, veterinarian's perform a blood test.
Initial treatment involves intravenous calcium supplementation until seizure activity stops or the patient is stable. Once the patient is stable, calcium carbonate tablets can be administered by mouth up to four times per day. The prognosis is guarded as mothers that get eclampsia are prone to getting it again in future pregnancies.
Do not supplement calcium unless directed by a veterinarian as this can cause metabolic imbalances. Excess vitamins may also be harmful to the puppies. The best nutritional plan for pregnant mothers is to buy a dog food approved for growth (i.e., puppy food) and feed according to the package; such diets are balanced and require no supplementation plus they typically have the extra calories needed by the pregnant or nursing mother.
Dr. Allani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In