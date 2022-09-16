Dementia, also known as cognitive dysfunction, is a condition of the brain that is caused by brain disease or injury of the brain cells. The hallmarks of this disease are progressive confusion, reversal of day-night wake-sleep patterns and poor adaptability to new situations.
Dementia is most common in dogs 10 years of age and older. Increasing age causes four changes to the brain. The first is the brain atrophies. The total weight and size of the brain decreases, especially in the cerebellar areas. The number of brain cells, or neurons, decreases, causing decreased brain function. The second is that there are increased plaques in the brain. The plaques are made of proteins. In dogs, error in learning tests were strongly correlated to increased numbers of plaques in the brain. Third, numerous small bleeds, or infarcts (places where blood supply has been compromised), occur as we age. This can result in decrease oxygen flow to the brain tissue. Lastly, neurotransmitter levels increase that have a negative effect on dopamine in the brain.
There is no definitive diagnosis of dementia. Diagnosis is usually made by clinical signs, age of the patient, and history. Some medications have been used for treatment that help with dopamine levels, reduction of free radicals in the brain, and cerebral perfusion. Other treatments that might improve the clinical signs dietary changes and environmental enrichment. Some commercial therapeutic diets contain antioxidants, mitochondrial co-factors, and omega-3 fatty acids. These diets have been shown to improve the performance of a number of cognitive tasks when compared to older dogs on a non-supplemented diet. Improvements have been seen as early as 2 to 8 weeks after therapy begins. In a laboratory study of older dogs over a 2-year period, environmental enrichment (e.g., housing with another dog, playing daily with toys) was shown to be an effective tool for task learning. The combined effect of a special diet and enriched environment provided the greatest improvement in learning ability when compared to the dogs who did not have either dietary or environmental enrichment. The prognosis of dogs with cognitive dysfunction is good, but does require proper care from the caretaker.
