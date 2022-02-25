Cleft palate and lip are congenital defects that occur when the mouth does not form correctly in both kittens and puppies. The palate is the roof of the mouth. A cleft is a division or split in the tissues. A cleft can occur in the palate, in the upper lip between the mouth and nose, or both areas concurrently. It can be caused by genetics and most commonly affects Boston terriers, Pekingese, bulldogs, miniature schnauzers, beagles, cocker spaniels, dachshunds and Siamese cats. Other causes of this disease include viral infection, nutritional deficiencies and poisons given to the mother during pregnancy.
Signs and symptoms of cleft palate and lip include asymmetrical nostrils, teeth and gum exposure, sneezing, runny nose after eating or nursing, cough/gag while drinking water, stunted growth and exercise intolerance.
The roof of the mouth is a very important structure, as it provides a barrier from the mouth to the nose. It also helps the tongue to allow for normal chewing and swallowing of food. The danger of cleft palate is the development of pneumonia. Without a closed palate, food and water can enter the lungs through the nose while the puppy or kitten is trying to eat or drink. For those pets with a cleft palate that appear to eat well, there is still risk of poor growth, decreased energy levels and slow development due to nutritional deficiencies.
Diagnosis of cleft palate and lip can be made during physical examination by a veterinarian. The vet may require chest X-rays to determine if there has been food and water inhaled into the lungs.
Treatment varies depending on severity of the cleft. Cleft lips that do not connect the mouth to the nose directly generally do well without surgery. If the patient has a large cleft, then surgery is necessary. Surgery can be challenging and may require an additional attempt to close the cleft, especially if the patient is still growing. If surgery is delayed due to age of the patient, then tube feeding is usually recommended. Tube feeding either through the nose or to the back of the mouth can help with nutritional demands of a growing puppy or kitten.
Prognosis is good if a pet has no signs or symptoms. Surgery can help fix the disease but it can have a lot of postoperative complications. It is very important not to breed animals that are diagnosed with cleft lip or palate, and their parents should also not be bred again, especially if they are one of the predisposed breeds.
Dr. Allani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
