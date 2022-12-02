During winter months we see a huge increase in fractured claws. Most dogs will break off a single claw at least once in their life while exercising. Claws are important for dogs because they help with grasping, holding, moving, and as a defense tool. Diseased claws cause pain, lameness, and infection of the feet. Diseases that affect single claws include trauma, bacterial or fungal infections and, commonly, lupus.
Trauma is the most common cause for claw diseases in dogs and cats. Untreated claw trauma will often result in secondary bacterial infections. The distal part of the affected nail should be removed and the foot bandaged if necessary. In older lesions, foot soaks with disinfectants and systemic antibiotics may be needed.
Bacterial claw infections are considered a secondary problem to trauma. However, systemic diseases such as low thyroid, high cortisol (hyperadrenocorticism), diabetes, allergies, and immune mediated diseases can cause claw infections. Chronic severe infections of the nail can result in permanent damage to claw growth. Swelling to the nail bed area, pain and pus are typically seen. To treat infected claws, it is important to remove as much of the nail as possible. Topical and systemic antibiotics may be necessary until the infection is cleared and enough normal claw is covering the affected area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In