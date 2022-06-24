One of the most common misconceptions is that pets can eat bones. Whether it be left over bones from barbecue ribs or bones from the pet store, there are medical consequences associated with bones.
The Food and Drug Administration has received numerous reports of pet illnesses associated with bone treats. A variety of commercially-available bone treats for dogs, including treats described as “Ham Bones,” “Pork Femur Bones,” “Rib Bones,” and “Smokey Knuckle Bones.” Many of these products differ from uncooked butcher-type bones because they are processed and packaged for sale as dog treats. The products may be dried through a smoking process or by baking and may contain other ingredients such as preservatives, seasonings, and smoke flavorings. Butcher-type bones can harbor significant amounts of bacteria when fed raw to our pets. Butcher bones can also break teeth which can be an expensive repair!
Common presentations of illness related to bone ingestion include vomiting, diarrhea, bleeding from the rectum, lethargy, straining to defecate, decreased appetite, and fever. Bones can cause obstructions in the gastrointestinal tract, which can require surgery to remove or hospitalization and medications to help pass. Dogs and cats can choke on bones in the esophagus, as bones are not easily chewed and digested. Bones can cause cuts and sores to the mouth of pets due to their sharp edges when chewed.
The treatment for bone ingestion depends on where in the gastrointestinal tract the damage has been done and how severe the illness is. The prognosis can be very guarded if the bones cannot be manually removed and require surgical intervention, or if the pet chokes on the bone and it cannot be dislodged. If you have questions about bone ingestion, please contact your veterinarian.
Dr. Allani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
