Bone tumors or malignancies either begin in bone or spread to bone from other parts of the body. Primary tumors are ones that begin in the bone. The most common primary tumor in dogs is an osteosarcoma, followed by a chondrosarcoma.

Seventy-five percent of primary tumors occur in leg bones, but they can also occur in the skull, ribs, or spine. Primary tumors commonly appear in only one location in one bone, whereas secondary tumors that occur because of metastasis can occur in multiple sites. Although tumors can develop at the site of the previous fracture or orthopedic surgical procedure, the cause of most bone tumors is unknown.

Bone tumors typically occur in older, male large- and giant-breed dogs. Dogs with bone tumors usually become suddenly lame. The lameness associated with bone tumors progresses rapidly to a non-weight bearing lameness, with the animal holding the leg up. There may also be swelling of the limb at the tumor site and muscle atrophy in the rest of the leg.

Load comments