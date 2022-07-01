Blocked cats, or cats that are unable to urinate, are an emergency in veterinary medicine. Being able to urinate is a basic bodily function that, if unable to perform, can be deadly. This condition occurs more often in cats but can occur in dogs, goats, sheep, and many other species, including humans. It is a very painful condition and commonly requires surgical intervention. Cats are more prone to this disease, as they can develop idiopathic cystitis (inflammation to the bladder), also known as FIC, bladder stones, and kidney stones. The actual plug that stops the urine flow can be made of bladder stones, mucous, blood, and protein. These conditions are more likely to occur in young to middle aged, male, obese cats but can occur in any age and any body condition.
Common symptoms of blocked cats include straining repeatedly in the litter box (often mistaken for constipation), crying or howling, licking at the genitals/below the base of the tail, and hiding. Causes of FIC, bladder stones, and kidney stones include diet, access to water, stress, indoor lifestyle, and genetics. The severity of urine blockage is due to the toxins that build up in the blood stream. Once a cat cannot urinate for more than 24 hours, toxins build up in the blood and cause the cat to become very sick. The toxins can cause the kidneys to go into kidney failure and can cause the heart to stop beating due to electrolyte abnormalities. Death usually occurs within 48 hours of first blocking if it cannot be resolved.
The prognosis for blocked cats depends on when the cat is unblocked. The longer the delay, the worse the prognosis is. Once a cat blocks, they are likely to block again. It is important to always have fresh water accessible for your cat. Many cats will drink more water if it is from a moving source, like a fountain. It is also important to change the diet of cats that have blocked to a prescription diet that helps dissolve stones and crystals. Occasionally, if a cat continues to block, a surgical procedure is performed to reroute the urethra. Unfortunately, there is no screening to help prevent this disease from occurring. If you notice your cat acting abnormally in the litter box, please talk to your veterinarian.
Dr. Allani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
