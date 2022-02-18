Bladder stones, also known as urolithiasis, are solid mineral deposits that can form inside the bladder of our pets. Stones are created by crystals. Crystals form in urine when the urine is abnormal. Over time, the crystals layer together to form stones. Bladder stones can range from small to large and one to hundreds. Bladder stones can be very common in dogs and cats. Kidney stones are more common in humans. Any dog breed can get bladder stones, but Dalmatians are the most commonly affected breed. Dogs and cats that have urinary tract infections, diabetes, or antifreeze poisoning are at a higher risk of developing bladder stones.
Symptoms of bladder stones in dogs and cats are straining to urinate, urinating small amounts frequently, dribbling urine, bloody urine, urinating in unusual places, vocalizing or crying out while urinating and frequently licking the vulva or penis. The urine may have an unusual odor or mucus in it.
Bladder stones can be diagnosed by X-rays of the bladder, ultrasound of the bladder, urinalysis, and abdominal palpation.
Treatment of bladder stones usually involves surgery to remove the stones. Some stones will dissolve with a change in diet, antibiotics, and time but others are too big to dissolve and require surgical removal. This type of surgery is called a cystotomy. Increasing water intake, either by providing more water or adding canned food, can also help treat bladder stones. Increased water allows for increased flushing of the bladder and dilution of minerals within the urine.
Once you know your pet may have these stones, therapeutic diets are required. These diets help control the alkalinity of the urine and prevent recurrence of bladder stones. Bladder stones can be life threatening and are considered an emergency. Long term prognosis is good but can change if the pet has concurrent diseases.
Dr. Allani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
