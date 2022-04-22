Degenerative disease of the back—especially of the lower back, which is called the lumbosacral area—is a neurological disorder involving the joint between the vertebrae of the lower back and the sacrum. The sacrum is the bone that lies between the lumbar vertebrae and the tail bones and is attached to the pelvis. Dogs and cats have seven lumbar vertebrae. People have five lumbar vertebrae. The most common area for arthritis in the spine of dogs and cats is the lumbosacral junction—the area between the seventh lumbar vertebrae and the sacrum.
The lumbosacral area is a complex joint that surrounds the spinal cord within the pelvic region. It provides mobility to the lower back and attaches the vertebral column to the pelvis. Degeneration of the intervertebral disc at the seventh lumbar vertebrae leads to the disc protruding into the spinal canal. This is extremely painful. The vertebral processes overlying the top of the vertebral canal in this area degenerate and develop arthritis. The joint may become unstable and even partially dislocate. The end result of these degenerative changes is compression of the spinal nerves that go to the hind legs, tail, bladder, colon and rectum. Older to middle-aged large-breed dogs are most commonly affected, especially German Shepherds, but this disease occurs in any breed as well as cats.
Pain over the lower back and at the base of the tail is the most common sign. Other signs include a reluctance to jump, climb stairs or arise from a lying position. Hind leg weakness, a crouched stance, paralysis of the tail and urinary or fecal incontinence may also occur. The degree of pain and neurological signs varies with the severity of the compression.
X-rays are often performed to gain suspicion for lumbosacral disease, but a diagnosis can only be achieved with an MRI. Treatment options include surgery of the lower back or medical therapy. Conservative therapy consists of exercise restriction, anti-inflammatory drugs and medications to relieve pain. Exercise restriction typically lasts four-to-six weeks and is followed by a gradual return to normal activity. Surgery is a more aggressive treatment option, with the goal of eliminating compression of the spinal nerves. Surgery involves opening the vertebral canal over the site of the compression and removing the herniated intervertebral disc.
Prognosis depends on the degree of neurological signs. Dogs with pain as a sole clinical sign typically respond well to conservative therapy. Most dogs treated surgically also improved. The outcome in dogs with severe neurological problems is less predictable.
If your dog or cat is showing signs of lower-back pain or rear-leg weakness, contact your veterinarian.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
