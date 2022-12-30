Antifreeze products can contain ethylene glycol, propylene glycol, methanol or a combination of these agents. Most car antifreeze liquids contain ethylene glycol and pose the greatest hazard to pets. These dangerous liquids are often dyed a fluorescent green. Some relatively safe antifreeze products are available that contain propylene glycol, and they are dyed a blue or green color. All three compounds—ethylene glycol, propylene glycol, and methanol—are metabolized by the body to acids. Therefore, animals can develop a serious metabolic condition known as acidosis after drinking these fluids. All of these compounds can cause mental depression, "drunken" behavior and coma. Ethylene glycol, which is said to have a "sweet" taste that is attractive to dogs and cats, causes severe kidney failure and subsequent death.
Signs of antifreeze toxicity can start as early as one hour after ingestion. Animals may appear "drunk" and wobbly. Vomiting and increased frequency of urinating are often the first signs. Within four to six hours, more serious changes begin to occur, such as panting, persistent vomiting and retching, decreased body temperatures, severe depression, or coma. Anywhere from 12-36 hours after ingestion, kidney failure may develop with decreased urine production. The kidney damage is often irreversible and fatal.
Diagnosis is made by history of exposure and appropriate clinical signs. Because many ethylene glycol formulations contain a fluorescent dye, muzzles, paws, urine, and vomit may glow under ultraviolet light. Initial blood and urine tests may detect changes like crystals in the urine and elevated kidney blood values.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In