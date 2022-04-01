Allergic reactions tend to occur in pets due to parasites, foods and atopic dermatitis. The most common type of skin disease in dogs is due to fleas. You may not see them, but fleas can be there, lurking on the skin of your pet and making them very itchy. Fleas are not common in the Wood River Valley; however, if you travel with your pet to warm destinations, they can easily pick up flea passengers along the way. Flea control is critical for treatment of an infestation and generally helps improve the itchiness.
Food allergies are much less common. They are caused by an allergic reaction to protein in the diet. Both dogs and cats can have food allergies. There is currently no blood test to diagnose food allergies. Food trials are the best way to diagnose food allergies. Food trials are periods of time (usually four weeks) of feeding your pet a strict diet with a prescription food or homemade hypoallergenic diet. If the allergy improves during the food trial, perform a food challenge by introducing the previous diet to see if the itching returns.
Atopic dermatitis is a type of allergy. Common benign substances in the environment such as plant pollens, house dust mites and other environmental allergens are usually the cause of atopic dermatitis. Response to allergy medication usually helps the veterinarian diagnose the disease. However, for those interested in knowing the specific allergen, there is a skin test performed by veterinary dermatologists available for pets. Allergy tests of the skin or blood help us compile a list of allergens for a “vaccine” (allergen specific immunotherapy) to decrease the pet’s sensitivity.
Unfortunately, there is no cure for allergies and they are usually a life-long problem. We seek to control allergies and improve the quality of life for both you and your pet. We will formulate the best program of management that suits all involved with your pet’s care.
Dr. Allani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
