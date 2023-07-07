When hiking with your dog in the summer, beware of stagnant water. It can house blue-green algae, which is made up of cyanobacteria that, if ingested, can cause serious illness or even death in your dog.
Cyanobacteria make their home in warm, stagnant bodies of water and will bloom when conditions are favorable and they are able to outcompete other plant and animal matter. What makes the bacteria dangerous is the toxins they contain and release in the body. They can contain two different types of toxins called anatoxins and microcystins. The neurologic effects are caused by anatoxins and are the most dangerous and occur within minutes to hours of ingestion. Anatoxins causes paralysis and cessation of breathing. Microcystins are hepatotoxic—toxic to the liver—and can cause liver failure. The signs a dog will exhibit depends on the toxin the algal bloom contains.
If you suspect that your dog has been exposed to cyanobacteria, contact your veterinarian immediately. There is little time to seek treatment due to the rapid onset of symptoms. The symptoms of microcystin ingestion includes vomiting, diarrhea, bloody stool, weakness, paralysis, disorientation, seizures, pale gums, and jaundice. The symptoms of anatoxin ingestion includes difficulty breathing, weakness, paralysis, tremors, muscle rigidity, and excessive salivation. No antidote exists for cyanobacteria and supportive care is the only treatment option. Supportive treatment by a veterinarian often includes the induction of vomiting, intravenous fluid therapy, administration of activated charcoal, assisted ventilation, among others.
