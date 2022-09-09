Acute bronchitis is a sudden onset of inflammation or irritation of the small- and medium-sized airways in the lungs. It is usually short-lived and associated with coughing. There are many different causes of acute bronchitis, including bacterial or viral infections; parasites; irritation from smoke, dust, fumes, or other substances; or allergies. When we have such severe air quality secondary to forest fires in the Wood River Valley, we have to always be alert, as veterinarians, for bronchitis in our patients.
The cough is either dry and hacking or has a moist-sounding component. A moist cough is often associated with mucus production. A dry hacking cough is typical of a viral infection, whereas a moist sounding cough is more common with a bacterial infection. If the lungs are involved along with the bronchi, the affected dog or cat may become systemically ill.
Diagnosis of acute bronchitis is largely dependent on the presence of compatible clinical signs and physical examination findings. X-rays of the lungs can be helpful in confirming the diagnosis and can demonstrate pneumonia that may accompany the bronchitis as well as rule out other problems in the chest. Laboratory tests may show an elevated white blood cell count in animals with bacterial infections but may be normal in other cases. Analysis of secretions taken from the trachea and bronchi during a transtracheal wash can help determine a specific cause. Culturing of the secretions may demonstrate bacteria in some cases. Bronchoscopy, which involves the passage of a fiberoptic scope into the airway, may demonstrate parasitic lesions, a foreign body, a collapsing trachea, or possibly a tumor.
