There are infinite ways to describe “how to” create healthier holiday meals with little time or “5 ways to” reduce holiday stress. You can Google those concepts. But will you actually carry out these tips to simplify this crazy 2020 season?
Here’s the thing: we all want to change our ways because we know that mastering certain habits of mind, behavior, diet, sleep, relaxation, etc., will help us improve and we want to be inspired toward self-mastery. Becoming better versions of ourselves energetically ripples out and benefits our family, friends and neighbors, co-workers and the greater community.
But we stay the same because we wake up every single day living in the past. We think about our past experiences and emotions, fall prey to mental chatter, and the day becomes a repeat of the day before, the week before, the year before. We’re neurologically programmed that way.
Suddenly, we’re in the last month of a poignantly challenging year, and we’re still the same: irritated, tired, anxious, overworked and overwhelmed. And yet, we’re also optimistic—about a better future, deeper connections, the blessings of slowing down.
So why do we continue operating on overdrive?
Despite mood disorders, loneliness, and many other potential symptoms—heightened by a confusing pandemic—we’re mentally, emotionally and physically exhausted with chronic frustrations of daily life. The to-do list never ends. The mail piles up. Dust-bunnies collect everywhere. We work our butts off, yet we feel unproductive, unmotivated and useless. This “hamster wheel” is now a medical diagnosis: “burnout.”
Burnout is defined by exhaustion, depletion, feeling distanced, negative and ineffective. But here’s the kicker, the World Health Organization specifies that “burnout” is only applicable to workplace problems.
Seriously, how many of us truly separate work from the rest of our lives? More than ever, we’re juggling the work challenges with home life, Zooming ourselves into professional meetings while our minds are preoccupied with our kids’ online lessons, solo activities during class quarantine, or how we’re going to possibly finish our workload in time to relax before prep (and we’re still wearing pajamas).
As a solo entrepreneur, my work and my personal life have always been intricately entwined. That’s probably why I’ve been burned out for so long and, thankfully, healed from it. But in this pandemic climate, everyone is struggling harder to let go of work demands, stress and negativity when we get home (assuming we ever left). There are no clear work-life boundaries and, therefore, it’s impossible to separate work burnout from life burnout.
Burnout equates to nutritional, mental, emotional (and I’ll add spiritual) depletion from increasingly stressful work demands. Anyone feeling that? It’s also a disconnect from what used to bring us joy or what used to get us amped up every day. We’re distanced, stuck in/by the system, and inefficient at seemingly everything.
Interestingly, the WHO doesn’t have a method to heal from burnout. I do, because that’s what I do. Nutrition is effective only when burnout is alleviated.
Please, acknowledge that burnout is a real concern. Then, right now, consider one thing contributing to your burnout that you can actually let go of. Write it down. Commit. If needed, seek guidance to actually deal with or release that one thing. Then, keep it up for 21 days.
Jamie Truppi, MSN, is an integrative nutritionist focusing on functional foods and family wellness.
