In my teens, I lost my palate for flesh after killing our chickens and butchering the cow our neighbor raised to share with us. Wild game was somewhat more enticing; yet, as an adult, I became vegan for environmental reasons, only sometimes missing wild game and (when pregnant) cured pig. The most prevalent question during those 16 years was, “Are you getting enough protein?”

“Yes!” I assured everyone. In truth, I didn’t know until I began my graduate program studying science and nutrition. Only then I understood the critical role of protein in the body’s short- and long-term functioning. Simultaneously, I volunteered in our local food system, which guided me toward meal and purchasing habits reflecting my knowledge of the body, nutrient-density in different meat, and where to procure the best quality products in our community.

In a nutshell: Focus on plant-based protein. If you eat meat, purchase from the most sustainable sources, ensuring the products you buy and consume benefit the local economy, environment, and your body.

