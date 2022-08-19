In my teens, I lost my palate for flesh after killing our chickens and butchering the cow our neighbor raised to share with us. Wild game was somewhat more enticing; yet, as an adult, I became vegan for environmental reasons, only sometimes missing wild game and (when pregnant) cured pig. The most prevalent question during those 16 years was, “Are you getting enough protein?”
“Yes!” I assured everyone. In truth, I didn’t know until I began my graduate program studying science and nutrition. Only then I understood the critical role of protein in the body’s short- and long-term functioning. Simultaneously, I volunteered in our local food system, which guided me toward meal and purchasing habits reflecting my knowledge of the body, nutrient-density in different meat, and where to procure the best quality products in our community.
In a nutshell: Focus on plant-based protein. If you eat meat, purchase from the most sustainable sources, ensuring the products you buy and consume benefit the local economy, environment, and your body.
Sound idealistic, expensive, and inconvenient?
First, plant-based proteins like legumes, nuts, and seeds tend to require fewer resources, offer significant amounts of nutrients, and are affordable (even organic). Note that many legumes are pesticide-laden, which challenges many communities, Earth, and your gastrointestinal tract.
Second, a small reduction in meat consumption —both in portion size and frequency—can significantly reduce the impact on the environment by saving grain, water, and other natural resources. Meat raised without pesticides and hormones is clearly a better option (studies are finally catching up with logic) for agricultural workers, the environment, and your body than commercial, mass-produced animals. Pork production has less impact on climate than beef yet consumes three times the amount of land and emits three times more carbon emissions than beans.
Third, the animal’s diet is pivotal to the concentration of nutrients (and chemicals) in the meat we consume. Cows eating grass and wild plants produce meat with less saturated fat and more omega-3 fats, vitamin E, flavonoids, and carotenoids. Ninety-one percent of pigs in the United States are raised indoors on large-scale farms, given growth enhancers, and consume primarily grains like corn, soy and wheat. Chickens raised on their natural diet (bugs, plants) and supplemented with grains provide meat with more nutrients and fewer additives, toxins and pesticides than chickens raised indoors on just grains (soy, corn) like “vegetarian-fed” chickens. “Organic” chickens also may eat only certified organic grains unless also pastured on an organic farm.
Jamie Truppi, MSN, is an integrative nutritionist focusing on functional foods and family wellness.
