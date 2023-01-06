I’m not going to encourage New Year’s resolutions for 2023. Why not? Because too many of us fail. Why? Because we’re not truly committed. Why? Because we may not possess a deep desire for change, or we don’t believe we are actually capable of the goal. Despite the new year, we make changes when we have a deep, inner knowing that we’re ready. That readiness makes change inevitable; we can be unstoppable.
Meanwhile, we can still improve. Instead of a lofty weight loss goal or unrealistic dietary change for the year, consider setting small goals that fit easily into our daily lives. Over time, small changes become habitual and empowering. Outcomes become noticeable and steady.
Let’s think about what food changes we can make today that are easy to implement again tomorrow, the next day, and next week.
Sugar is an easy place to start. Besides the holiday habit of daily sweets and treats, our bodies have been craving easy fuel to offset the cold weather and outdoor activities. But most of us could probably cut back on the simple sugars in cookies, scones, or muffins for quick satisfaction and energy. I know I can!
Here’s an action plan for a small sugar shift:
1. Become aware of food habits
2. Assess what’s working and what we’d like to change
3. Create one small, doable change that is easy to implement
4. Be specific about the plan
5. Take inventory and prepare
6. Celebrate every small win!
Let’s put the plan into action using the habit of eating, say, a monster cookie after almost-daily Nordic skiing. While the cookie has some egg (protein), walnuts (fiber, protein, fats), chocolate chips (a small amount of minerals) and sea salt (an electrolyte), it also contains ample simple sugars that, over time, become excessive and nonbeneficial to our bodies.
1. Awareness. Eating the cookie sometimes is satisfying. Eating the cookie every time we ski becomes a guilty habit.
2. What’s working? Our body receives quick fuel after using up energy. What’s not working? We’re eating too much sugar and simple carbs (which convert to sugar), and not enough protein, healthy fats, or complex carbs to give our muscles and cells what they need after activity.
3. Create a small goal: Replace apres-ski monster cookie with a different, well balanced snack.
4. Specify the plan. Consume a non-cookie, apres-ski snack after weekday skis. Enjoy consuming a monster cookie once a weekend, or every fifth ski, or only on Sundays, etc.
5. Take inventory and prepare. Look through the fridge and pantry for other foods that offer balanced protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs. Ideas: trail mix (nuts, dried fruit, and dark chocolate chips are like a monster cookie without the flour and sugar); hard-boiled egg with dried figs; apple slices with nut butter or cheese. Buy any needed ingredients and prepare the snack(s) in advance.
6. Celebrate: Each time you fulfill your small goal, acknowledge that you’ve done so! If you cave and eat the cookie one day, acknowledge it, and congratulate yourself for increased awareness. Then, reframe your plan.
Every meal and snack is an opportunity to start anew. The key is to start small and commit to the action plan, not to an outcome.
Jamie Truppi, MSN, is an integrative nutritionist focusing on functional foods and family wellness.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In