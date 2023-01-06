I’m not going to encourage New Year’s resolutions for 2023. Why not? Because too many of us fail. Why? Because we’re not truly committed. Why? Because we may not possess a deep desire for change, or we don’t believe we are actually capable of the goal. Despite the new year, we make changes when we have a deep, inner knowing that we’re ready. That readiness makes change inevitable; we can be unstoppable.

Meanwhile, we can still improve. Instead of a lofty weight loss goal or unrealistic dietary change for the year, consider setting small goals that fit easily into our daily lives. Over time, small changes become habitual and empowering. Outcomes become noticeable and steady.

Let’s think about what food changes we can make today that are easy to implement again tomorrow, the next day, and next week.

