It’s the dead of winter. In our climate and latitude, historically, we’d be eating stewed squash, onions and potatoes, the last of fall’s tomatoes (no longer tasty) and jerky. We’d be fattening up on bread, dried fruits, pickled foods and preserves.
But we don’t eat seasonally, and we have every imaginable food at our fingertips—papaya, bananas, coffee, cacao…
Currently, while in the tropics on a much-needed adventure, those same foods are ripe, local and in season. I’m reveling in them, while noticing how much I rely on high capitalism and globalization to make even my simple meals from scratch back home.
At first, I missed eating kale, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms and other foods I associate with cold-winter weather. My dietary and energetic rhythms were interrupted by two days of traveling and the snack-like, well-balanced meals I’d prepared in advance. From dry-cold to hot-humid, from sterile airports to narrow roads and car navigation, I needed to reset at the roadside fruit stand on day one in-country. While Gabriella guided us to the best sapote, demonstrated how to eat uchuva, and offered tastes of pejibaye caliente dipped in mayonnaise, finally I paused to listen to my body’s needs.
We bought unfamiliar fruit, plus pineapple, papaya, watermelon and cantaloupe, a couple bottles of “egg nog” (spiked, we later learned) and a solid stick of cane sugar. At the AirBnB with a view of the volcano, I fumbled around the kitchen with no idea what to cook. Even my morning coffee ritual was unorganized, despite purchasing rainforest-conscious coffee.
We also bought local cheese and organic chocolate. On our first tour we sampled candied plantains, homemade corn tortillas and sugarcane water— the ideal chaser for 120-proof sugarcane alcohol.
We stopped at the MegaSuper grocery to buy ingredients for many meals. Balking at aisles of bagged rice, 25 flavors of Tang and giant bottles of soda, I clung to the outer edges, navigating the produce section—yuca, chayote, plantains, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce. I had no idea how to prepare typical Tico food, so I let my sister take the lead on brined chicken, potatoes and salad. I’ve been toting around the local veggies all week (while eating ample fruit).
Other conundrums arose: locating condiments without additives, yogurt without sugar and artificial fruit, olive oil, sustainable meat that doesn’t resemble bologna, cake mix (to celebrate my daughter’s birthday today). I haven’t seen a farmers’ market, a butcher, a tortilleria, let alone a bakery selling bread with flavor—and I don’t mean dulce de leche.
I was overjoyed to find homemade seed and apricot cookies at a tiny health food store. And kefir water. Those items helped me feel rejuvenated and non-judgmental despite my obsession with modern world food luxuries.
A week in and now at the beach, I continue to go with the flow. My uncle and brother-in-law harvested lobster (to which I’m allergic) for tonight’s dinner. My aunt and cousin ordered a plethora of fresh fruits from the cart vendor, who will deliver by week’s end. The rest of us bought necessary extras at the nearest grocery—mayo for fish salads, jalapeños for pico de gallo, coconut cream for my coffee and bread for the kids’ PBJs.
Letting others take the lead with food, I’m happy keep it simple while we’re here. Pura vida.
Jamie Truppi, MSN, is an integrative nutritionist focusing on functional foods and family wellness.
