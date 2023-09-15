In preparation for fall retreats and a consciousness medicine group, at which I’ll be presenting meaningful food experiences, my colleagues and I have been discussing the concept of “food as medicine.” In the functional nutrition realm, food is our anchor, so this idea is not new. But what does it really mean?

“Let food be thy medicine, and medicine be thy food.” Attributed to Hippocrates, a Greek physician dubbed “the father of modern medicine,” this quote insinuates that we can heal disease with food, emphasizing the importance of nutrients on health. Great! Looking first to food, often I find myself down a rabbit hole of considering “functional foods”—foods known to help heal certain conditions or that benefit certain organs, systems and functions in the body. Research supports food-from-the-earth as a healing tool and helps “convince” clients to eat more, let’s say, colorful vegetables and fruits.

Yet, doesn’t the quote also trivialize food as the pathway to vanquishing illness, rather than suggesting food as nourishing vitality?

