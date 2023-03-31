Over the past five weeks I’ve traveled every weekend for work, hockey tournaments and pleasure. I love exploring and, especially, trying new foods in artisan coffee shops, farm-to-fork restaurants and farmers markets. Recently, I realized my food quests often begin with pastries.

I don’t consider myself a sweet tooth (I dislike candy). Daily I consume dark chocolate, maple syrup in my coffee. Sometimes, I’m drawn to pastries made with real butter, fresh spices and thoughtful adornments. I know these flaky layers of white flour, sugar and butter do not equate to a balanced breakfast. Still, I have no problem justifying such a delight!

Many food factors must be in place to make pastry hedonism worthwhile. First, ensure that approximately 90% of meals are chock-full of "all the things" our bodies need to thrive: ample nutrients from plant foods; balanced protein, healthy fats and complex carbs; whole foods unadulterated by preservatives, dyes and chemicals. Making most meals at home using these ingredients, ideally locally sourced seasonally from sustainable producers, already brings gratification!

