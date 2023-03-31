Over the past five weeks I’ve traveled every weekend for work, hockey tournaments and pleasure. I love exploring and, especially, trying new foods in artisan coffee shops, farm-to-fork restaurants and farmers markets. Recently, I realized my food quests often begin with pastries.
I don’t consider myself a sweet tooth (I dislike candy). Daily I consume dark chocolate, maple syrup in my coffee. Sometimes, I’m drawn to pastries made with real butter, fresh spices and thoughtful adornments. I know these flaky layers of white flour, sugar and butter do not equate to a balanced breakfast. Still, I have no problem justifying such a delight!
Many food factors must be in place to make pastry hedonism worthwhile. First, ensure that approximately 90% of meals are chock-full of "all the things" our bodies need to thrive: ample nutrients from plant foods; balanced protein, healthy fats and complex carbs; whole foods unadulterated by preservatives, dyes and chemicals. Making most meals at home using these ingredients, ideally locally sourced seasonally from sustainable producers, already brings gratification!
Then, the remaining 10% of consumption can center on pleasure: non-dairy creamer containing some gums or binders; dark-chocolate-covered mint or nut butter that may not be organic or fair trade; or that freshly baked cinnamon roll, croissant, or pain aux raisin from a local bakery.
I aim to maintain this ratio even while pastry-seeking on the road, applying the same 90% principles as at home. Menu planning, meal prep, timing, and flexibility mean bento boxes and snacks for nine-hour drives through Nevada; simple dinners in hotel rooms with limited appliances; and quality ingredients on hand for pre-planned meals in Airbnbs and friends’ homes. I bring mom-approved foods and beverages suitable to location and activity, from Little Italy to LEGOLAND to beachcombing.
Then, we can splurge on pastries! I seek out cafes focusing on high-quality everything: their mission, philosophy on sourcing and passion for food. If none are evident, I move on. I ask questions. Every pastry tastes better to me when I know the flour was milled up the road, or the chef was raised on a biodynamic farm, or the owner prioritizes environmental and human harmony.
I find these places when traveling abroad by locating a farmers market with vendors whose principles align with mine. I inquire about their preferred places to eat and drink. When traveling domestically with friends, we tag-team on restaurant research; often, we know someone who makes a personal recommendation. When visiting friends, of course, I welcome their advice!
Finally, I carve out time in the day—and space on our menu—to take pleasure in pastries. When at home I’m intentional about when and what to consume. On trips, I book-end pastry excursions with the aforementioned "90%" foods, and limit caffeine and sugar. Then I can delight in the sensory deliciousness, oohing at the twisted, sugar-dusted knots, puffed-up savory scones, matcha-glazed donuts sprinkled with pistachios and rose petals. I choose one (or two) and sit contentedly among other patrons, my kids, and friends who also savor every crispy, chewy mouthful and crumb.
When pursuing pleasure in pastries, the journey matters as much as the quality, the place, the people who obsess over creating them, and those with whom we enjoy them.
Jamie Truppi, MSN, is an integrative nutritionist focusing on functional foods and family wellness.
