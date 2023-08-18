I talk about poop numerous times, every day. After all, I’m a functional nutritionist and a mom. Why, then, have I never written about poop? Like the topics of death or sex, poop conversations are uncomfortable. Intimate. Personal. I think we need to normalize poop talk.

In my home, certainly I redirect potty talk during meals and laugh at innumerable fecal-related jokes in “Captain Underpants” and “Dog Man” books. I ask my children to call me into the bathroom before they flush “number two.” I truly want to know what their poop looks like! Why? Because what comes out of our bodies is key to understanding what’s going on inside our bodies.

With my clients—many of whom suffer from gut issues and stress (hello, IBS)—we talk about poop in almost every consultation. Besides discussing symptoms like bloating, cramping, and abdominal discomfort after eating, we assess gut function by becoming super detailed about our bowel movements. I whip out my laminated copy of the Bristol Stool Chart to discuss shape and size, then further assessment: urgency, frequency, pain, strain, color, odor, transit time, amount, undigested food, density, viscosity, mucous, acidity, constipation and diarrhea.

