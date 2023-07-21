We’ve long awaited these hot, summer days! Out and active early—and late—with commitments scheduled mindfully around midday heat, it’s time to be extra aware of hydration!

You might feel drained from endless activities in the sunshine: hikes, bike rides, barbecues and eating/drinking less consciously in between everything else. While chapped lips and sticky skin indicate the need for more water, unprepared active folks have let dehydration lead to devastating outcomes.

My clients realize how good they feel with improved hydration: better sleep, more energy, less hunger, fewer sugar and salt cravings, easier joint and muscle mobility, and improved bowel movements. Proper hydration also helps reduce absorption of heavy metals from foods and our living/natural environments, supporting the organs that keep us hydrated.

