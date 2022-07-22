I realize summer isn’t exactly "shroom season," but I’ve been toting around a bag of dried morels and a jar of porcini salt while house sitting. I mowed down some lawn mushrooms, inadvertently chose a mushroom-patterned cloth napkin, have been inundated with psilocybin ads on my Facebook feed, and was delighted by the colorful felt mushroom my daughter made at art camp. I’m surrounded by fabulous fungi!

Neither vegetable nor fruit, fungi exist in a botanical class of their own. I’ve studied several varieties to understand their nutrient composition, picked false chanterelles (and had the wherewithal to properly identify them), and I used to chop up 'shrooms finely so my kids wouldn’t notice them in my pasta sauce (a failed effort). A dozen years ago, while my sister battled ovarian cancer, I read about medicinal mushrooms to reduce risk of certain endocrine cancers.

As with many foods, mushrooms are widely available in grocery stores, available all year round, and typically reduced in food culture to only a few common varieties: white button, cremini, portabella (or portobello), and shiitake. Of the thousands of varieties of mushrooms on the planet, only 25 or so are edible. Today, many of them are considered “functional” foods for disease prevention and overall wellbeing, which is why we’re seeing chaga in tea, lion’s mane in coffee, reishi in protein powder and more!

Load comments