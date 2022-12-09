The eve of these 2022 holidays is also the eve of the launch of my first memoir, “Clean Food, Messy Life.” While the title may evoke our visions of seasonal feasting, how might we balance the desire to eat well with indulging just enough? As the big moon illuminates this week’s long nights and the holiday lights sparkle under fresh snow, I reflect on ways to remain present to what lights us up while not getting caught up in the messiness of the festivities.

If you know me personally or have been reading this column for a while, you’ll also know what brightens my world: simple meals with wholesome food grown as naturally as possible, shared with friends and family. You might get the same buzz from such endeavors, you might not. This way of cooking “clean” centers me. My ritual in an otherwise muddled day, it’s become rhythmic. Sacred. Tradition.

Maybe your own food traditions are not centered around local food or even cooking from scratch. Perhaps your grandmother’s Matzah ball soup brings you joy. Perhaps just placing any home-cooked (or reheated leftover) dinner on the table summons the faintest smile despite your fatigue—I have those moments, too.

Load comments