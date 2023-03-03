What do grapefruit, an oven, the opera, and the south of France have in common? A celebration of citrus season, bien sûr!

One small town on the French Riviera throws an annual party celebrating the abundance of citrus that grows in its microclimate of the Alpes-Maritime region. Menton, on the sea and near the French-Italian border, is known for its “fête du citron,” including the elaborate sculptures created each year using oranges and lemons. I was fortunate enough to experience the 89th festival in real time and place!

I’m somewhat infatuated with citrus, especially now with the desire to elevate my mid-winter blues. I do so in my happy place—the kitchen—with citrus-related experiments using zest, essential oils, and juice. So, when my fellow adventurer – who brilliantly suggested a trip to France for my birthday – realized we’d be in Menton during the lemon festival, our forthcoming journey became infused with all-things-citrus. A “citrus tarte” class was offered, serendipitously on my birthday! To prepare, we spent weeks diligently improving our French language skills; watching French cooking shows; experimenting with grapefruits my dad had hand-delivered from his Arizona orchard.

Load comments