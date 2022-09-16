With last week’s Harvest Moon and day soon to equal night, we are invited to turn inward. With school starting and chilly weather arriving, we are beckoned indoors. With the abundance of fresh food still bursting in gardens, some of us are busy coring, chopping, paring, dehydrating, juicing, simmering and canning.

Or not. Perhaps, like me, you’re simply prioritizing the farmers market every week, ensuring you arrive early so the eggs, goat yogurt and cantaloupe don’t run out. Or, perhaps you’re finally volunteering at The Bloom Farm because you were just too dang busy over the summer. Perhaps you’re slowing down enough to notice the elderberries far off the trail and to pick mullein leaves before they lay to rest.

Or maybe life’s too hectic. You come home to apples dripping from the trees (and pay your kids to pick up the ones lying patiently on the ground), plum branches bending under the weight of golden or indigo juiciness (and you wonder when you’ll ever have time to turn them into jam), and the pears calling you outside to harvest them (just when you think you’ve finished husking the sweet corn for dinner).

