If you’re like me, you indulge in a dark chocolate after lunch, or you crave something carb-rich or caffeinated during the afternoon lull (blood sugar asking for a pick-me-up). Perhaps your kids plead for dessert after not touching their healthy dinner, thereby tempting you to partake for the third time in one day (or fourth, if you sweeten your coffee). What to do?

Why not make dessert the afternoon snack? I often recommend this shift to families and burnt-out mamas. It’s one way to rethink meal planning and nutrient intake, consider kids’ picky eating behaviors, and help parents offset bribery after countless dinnertime complaints about vegetables.

As ever, I recommend diversity, so we don’t reduce “dessert” to only ice cream or cupcakes. Those, in my nutritionist-mom world, are “celebratory desserts.” There are also “seasonal desserts,” like (currently) peaches with ginger-infused crème fraiche or homemade chunky applesauce with a dollop of whole yogurt, sprinkled with pecans. Nutritionally balanced “performance snacks,” optimal for soccer, hockey and piano practice, may include combinations like tahini-cinnamon stuffed dates or trail mix with the kids’ preferred combo of nuts, dried fruit and (yes) chocolate chips. “Special treats” are the handmade goodies we buy on occasion from our favorite local coffee shops, like vanilla macarons or almond torte with coconut whipped cream.

