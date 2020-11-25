The Wood River Valley is a renowned destination for Nordic skiing thanks to the Blaine County Recreation District and Sun Valley Resort. This year both are gearing up for a busy season as the coronavirus pandemic has people setting their sights on outdoor activities where social distancing is easy.
The BCRD operates more than 160 kilometers of Nordic skiing and 36 kilometers of snowshoe trails throughout the Wood River Valley. The 32-kilometer multi-use Wood River Trail is a community-supported trail and no pass is required. This free trail is groomed every other day and is open to skiers, walkers, dogs and fat-bikes.
A BCRD Nordic pass is good for both skiing and snowshoeing and includes access to the 31-kilometer Harriman Trail, which links the area north of Ketchum with deep-woods skiing under the Boulder Mountains and at Galena Lodge. The revenue from pass sales helps fund maintenance of the Recreation District’s fleet of Pisten Bully groomers that prowl the fields and woods at night to leave the trails in pristine shape by morning.
“We’re seeing a lot of new folks buying passes this year and that’s good,” BCRD Trails Assistant Janelle Connors said. “We want to see people get outside and stay healthy as much as possible.”
The BCRD had an early opening in mid-November, grooming more than 90 percent of its trails and responding to increased demand for season’s passes, up nearly 40 percent over last year.
The district offers a combination pass with the Sun Valley Resort’s Nordic Center that adds another 40 kilometers of Nordic trails to the offerings. Sun Valley is awaiting additional snow before opening its trails.
BCRD has opened the popular south-valley Quigley Canyon trails and no changes have been made to the trails access of Fox Acres Road, where there are a warming hut and restrooms.
Galena Lodge, 40 miles to the north, has also opened, providing a central location for 50 kilometers of ski trails and 27 kilometers of snowshoeing. A new food trailer called Pearl’s Place, named after a former proprietress of the lodge for many years, will offer a new menu for food and drinks outside with dining pavilions.
A ticket window has been installed to allow social distancing, and online rental reservations are available.
“They have been working for may months to find solutions so the lodge can have a successful season,” BCRD spokesperson Morgan Buckert said.
Special precautions should be followed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The BCRD winter trails link website asks skiers and snowshoers to refrain from using parks or trails if they are exhibiting symptoms.
“Follow the Centers for Disease Control’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during use of parks or trails. Prepare for limited access to public restrooms or other facilities. While on trails, warn other users of your presence as you pass, and step aside to let others pass,” the website states.
The BCRD also reminds trail users to observe the CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of 6 feet from other people at all times.
“If this is not possible, users should find an alternate location or depart that space,” the BCRD states on its website. “Let’s all do our part to use our open spaces in a way that respects each other and public health guidance.”
For tickets, passes and an up-to-date map of open Nordic and snowshoeing trails and the daily grooming report, go to wintertrailink.bcrd.org.
The BCRD offers discounted season passes to skiers with disabilities through Higher Ground. Anyone who would like to buy one of those passes can contact Cara Barrett at cara@highergroundusa.org.
