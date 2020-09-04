Pop duo Strange Hotels returned to Sun Valley Wednesday night for their first show since March. The free outdoor concert at Festival Meadows, presented by The Argyros in partnership with the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley, came as a rare sight in 2020, at the tail end of a summer in which nearly every other major event had been canceled. Clearly, though, the concert was a welcome occurrence: Within two days of announcing the show, The Argyros had completely sold-out the site, booking 88 socially distanced pods of varying capacity.

