Sun Valley Resort crews on Tuesday prepare to transport netting to the race course from the bottom of the Greyhawk run on Bald Mountain.

All of the races will be conducted on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain.

Endless powder might be the dream for most Sun Valley skiers, but this winter’s series of storms have only added stress for the team tasked with building the race courses for the U.S. Alpine Championships.

Sun Valley Resort’s head of grooming, John Nichols, explained why.

“When dry snow falls on the manmade course we have already constructed, we have to use the snow cats to get the snow off,” he said. “If it’s only an inch or two, sometimes we just let ski racers run the course and they can kind of sweep the snow off. But if it becomes more than that, we get the snowcats out to preserve the hard racing surface. You’ve seen what Lower College looks like at the end of the day—it’s not what it looks like at 9 a.m. The goal with this race course is to make sure that the first person that skis it has a similar experience to the last person that skied it.”

