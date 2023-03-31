Endless powder might be the dream for most Sun Valley skiers, but this winter’s series of storms have only added stress for the team tasked with building the race courses for the U.S. Alpine Championships.
Sun Valley Resort’s head of grooming, John Nichols, explained why.
“When dry snow falls on the manmade course we have already constructed, we have to use the snow cats to get the snow off,” he said. “If it’s only an inch or two, sometimes we just let ski racers run the course and they can kind of sweep the snow off. But if it becomes more than that, we get the snowcats out to preserve the hard racing surface. You’ve seen what Lower College looks like at the end of the day—it’s not what it looks like at 9 a.m. The goal with this race course is to make sure that the first person that skis it has a similar experience to the last person that skied it.”
While weekend-warriors might be surprised to hear of any process that removes powder from the hill, ski racers—especially high level ones—will understand. More advanced races, with better skiers, have icier, more compact conditions. The harder the snow, the faster the times. Former Olympian and chief of race for Sun Valley’s U.S. Alpine Championships, Will Brandenburg, shared his perspective on crafting the right surface.
“We don’t know for sure who is coming, but we expect that the top skiers in the world will be here, and so I basically look at it the same way that a groundskeeper at the U.S. Open [golf tournament] looks at it,” he said. “If [one were to run the U.S. Open, they] would put a ton of time into the course, making sure that it’s perfect and something special for the world to see. What’s different about this event [compared to other races] is that we’re really showing off our mountain to the world.”
Brandenburg—who, as chief of race, is in charge of the whole event—Nichols and a handful of other resort employees have been working to create the perfect surface since the season began in late November. That means raking, watering, compacting, winch-assisted grooming and clearing the course multiple times a week to ensure that it is perfect by the time the world’s best skiers show up the first week of April.
The increased scrutiny isn’t just rooted in Sun Valley pride, it’s mandated by a palm-sized, nondescript white manual that the entire alpine racing world adheres to: the FIS Alpine Handbook. The handbook details a series of “homologations,” or, essentially, safety and performance updates, that resorts have to undertake periodically. This covers everything from how many rows of safety fencing must line the course to the conditions of the track. It also mandates more attention be given to more important races.
“For a normal FIS race, I would start looking at the weather two weeks out and trying to see what are the easy things we can change to make it a win-win for the mountain and the racer,” Brandenburg said. “For nationals, it started four months out, in December.”
That month, they began preparing the agreed-upon course, which includes some updates since the last time the U.S. Alpine Championships were held at Sun Valley in 2018.
Five years ago, the course—depending on the discipline—went from parts of Warm Springs run down through Greyhawk. This year, the races start in similar places, but the courses all wrap through Hemingway at the bottom before finishing in front of the upper Warm Springs parking lot.
Haley Cutler, a Hailey native who grew up skiing for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and now competes on the national circuit, said she is excited about the changes, and the chance to race on her home mountain.
“I saw the race [as a spectator] in 2018 and it was more or less just straight all the way down Greyhawk, so I’m excited they’ve been able to add some fun elements by building up rollers and make cut-throughs through the trees on to Hemingway, because I have never raced it like that before,” she said.
One part of the course that has received a large amount of attention is the “steilhang traverse,” or the flat stretch between mid Warm Springs and upper Greyhawk. Skiers familiar to Baldy might recognize it as the area protected by the large nets by the top of the Greyhawk Lift.
Since December, the crew has been soaking the surface down with large hoses in order to create a rock hard base that is solid enough for the race. Even more so than the rest of the course, that is.
Brandenburg described what he called “opening up the surface.”
“We take a cat, and we run what look like rumble strips over it,” he said. “Then five guys manning a big hose, like a fireman’s hose, which is attached to a hydrant, soak down the surface. You basically spray it until you can splash water up by putting your foot down, then we move to the next spot. And we do that from the top of Warm Springs all the way to the base of Greyhawk.
“Then you have to then ‘cap it’ with the groomers. But it can’t be snowing when you do that, and you have to time the capping perfectly or else the process will be messed up.”
This process is difficult, even for more experienced groomers.
“They’re not coming in and mowing the lawn, so to speak,” Nichols said. “It’s a little bit different. What we’re asking them to do each night—the surfaces that are going on, the speed they have to move at—that just takes a lot of patience to prepare these venues.”
The traverse has been the focus of these efforts for most of the last few months, with the rest of the course not ready to be sorted until the U16 alpine races were completed on March 24. That’s because the U16 racers—as talented as they are—wouldn’t be able to handle the conditions demanded by the world’s best. Still, the resort has had two of its snow cats completely dedicated to preparation for the Alpine Championships for the last couple of weeks.
The steilhang traverse has received so much attention because it is essential to get right. After all, it’s intimidating, to even the world’s best.
“It looks like you’re falling off the edge of the earth,” Cutler said of the drop from the flat stretch onto Upper Greyhawk.
Brandenburg and Nichols said that the most recent big snowstorm actually aided their efforts.
“We took advantage of [the heavy snow] from a couple of weeks ago, and closed down the race venue on Greyhawk,” Nichols said. “We opened up the snow and allowed the moisture to penetrate the snowpack to try and stiffen it up. So, because the storm was so warm and we had such a deep snowpack already, we just kind of opened [the surface] up and let the snow fall, so it really worked in our favor.”
Now, with the race imminent, the efforts are more focused. Earlier in the season, it was a delicate balancing act between setting a base for the race but also appeasing the public. Nichols said people will really gain an appreciation for the difference in conditions once the course reopens after the race for the very end of the season.
The crew behind the race is motivated to make sure what they craft for the athletes is world-class, Brandenburg said.
“Sun Valley is known as a really good place to go ski racing right now, and, on top of that, it is an easy place to run races because the snowmaking [infrastructure] is really good, and there isn’t as much natural snow as some other places,” he said.
He—as well as Cutler—said that the pitch of Bald Mountain is ultimately what makes Sun Valley unique.
“Our super-G venue is gnarly. It’s a big time, world-class venue,” Brandenburg said. “A lot of the athletes [I have heard from] talked about that with U.S. Alpine Nationals. They are hoping for a bit more of a casual setting where they can go rip in and not be super scared. That is not the case here. [The course] has a World Cup level of speed, and with that takes a lot of time to make sure the course is manicured perfectly.”
Cutler said that the steep pitch of Baldy is a large reason for her career success.
“Sun Valley prepared me for steep conditions across the country and the world. Other places aren’t intimidating because [I grew up here],” she said. “This is the kind of hill that can really take you to the next step if you perfect it. Skiing on that steep of a hill for a [whole race] is pretty difficult.”
It’s not just about a challenge, though. Brandenburg and the rest of the team want the athletes to enjoy the moment, as well as dig into a course they are excited to race on.
“We want the athletes to have fun, we don’t just want it to be challenging,” he said. “The hard part of super-G—and if people watched in 2016 and 2018 they’ll know—right when you break into Upper Greyhawk, athletes were missing that gate and we lost a lot of the field. So what we’ve done is designed a turn in there that enters in a place where they won’t ‘get light’ and lose their balance. They’ll be able to rip a good left-footed turn as they enter Greyhawk.”
He paused, before adding with a smile, “To do that, the amount of water it took, is absurd. The depth of snow is over 100 inches of moveable concrete that we can manipulate.”
Nichols gave a special shoutout to his crew of groomers, who have risen to the occasion this year. They even used an often-unnecessary technique for grooming that is both tedious and potentially destructive, Nichols explained.
“At the starting gate for giant slalom, it’s too steep for a cat to work [without spinning out and wrecking the course], so we had to put a winch in a sturdy tree at the top of the course and use it to pull the cat up,” he said.
Fortunately, the tree held.
As the race approaches, the cast of characters involved increases. Trevor Wagner is a U.S. Ski Team liaison technical delegate.
“He literally just travels the country building venues,” Brandenburg said. He has been in Sun Valley helping the building process as the event draws near.
In addition to Brandeburg, Nichols, the grooming team and Wagner, there are a host of people behind the scenes essential to the working order of the event.
There is a race administrator who builds all of the files and necessary sheets for the race. That includes start lists, competitor entries, coaches entries, money in and money out. They’re like an administrator and accountant for the whole series, according to Brandenburg. The race administrator works out of the timing shack, updating results for the crowd and racers.
There is also a chief of course for U.S. Nationals, Riley Berman. He is in charge of the race course, and he will prep the course crew and make sure it’s all good.
“By the time the race has come, I am trying to manage everyone and everything going on, so it’s helpful to have someone who is just focused on the course,” Brandenburg said.
On race day, there will be a starting referee and a finishing referee, plus a referee and an assistant referee on the hill. Those, plus Brandenburg, make up the jury of the race. If anything happens before, during or after the race, they meet to go through the rulebook and make a determination if rules were broken.
There are also 50 course crew members, and another 50 volunteers.
“I’m going to have to get together about 50 radios for race day,” Brandeburg said.
Radios are just one of the items that will be found in bunches at the race. The safety netting, of which there are two kinds, is needed in such quantity that Brandenburg has been working this winter to source nets from “across the West,” he said.
B-nets are designed to catch skiers and release out of the ground as they are hit, safely slowing the skiers down. Sometimes it takes a handful of layers of B-nets to properly slow racers that ski at the speed that Alpine Nationals contestants do. A-nets are designed to bounce racers back on to the course, in areas that they would otherwise be in serious danger if they fell. Course organizers go through the course and decide which type of fencing is needed in each area. U.S. Alpine Nationals require 390 B-nets for the event. A normal race only calls for about 120. Each net is 20 meters long, 8 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds.
Ultimately, all of this is with a larger goal in mind: hosting the only event more prestigious than a U.S. Nationals event, a World Cup race. Brandenburg said that typically, at that level, organizers come to the mountain, as was the case with this Alpine Nationals race. If Sun Valley does well this year and next, when they host nationals again, it could be in line for one of two World Cup events held in the American West each year. This year, Aspen and Tahoe were chosen. Typically, Beaver Creek, Colorado, is a venue.
Sun Valley has a lot of alpine racing history, according to Nichols, and it’s important for this event and its organizers to tap into that.
“Our mountain has a lot of history in alpine racing, and we have a lot of fun supporting these events and doing the work and seeing the racers compete, because we’ve been out there [working on it],” he said. “It’s deep, it’s technical and it’s difficult. So it’s fun to do our part then watch the athletes perform at a high level.”
Brandenburg added that the goal, although unattainable, is clear.
“We’re going after perfection. You want to put something out there that is good for the viewer down at the bottom, and for the athlete, something that they will remember as a top event,” Brandenburg said.
Brandenburg was promoted to his current position in 2019. He entered the business side of skiing a little more than six years ago after a successful race career that saw him finish 10th in combined in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. His first move after his race career was to relocate to Sun Valley and coach for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. Despite the fact he is from Washington, and did a lot of his formative racing at Schweitzer Mountain near Sandpoint, Sun Valley is his home now, and he takes a lot of pride in making sure Baldy is a world class venue. So, when national organizers came to the resort in May and said they wanted to host a race here, Brandenburg was ready.
Around July, prep work started. They started to make sure homologations were in order, and all the other necessary tasks that come before the snow falls. In the fall, the team started seeking volunteers, everyone from parking attendants to on-hill helpers with niche certifications. Build-plan meetings started in December—that’s when the crew began to decide where the course would be and how they wanted to tackle it.
Feedback from the athletes will come as the event goes, although the organizers will—like the athletes—be in the zone at that point.
Cutler described her mental state once race day comes.
“When I get to the start gate, there’s no pressure. It’s all just fun,” she said.
Olympian Brandenburg and former youth ski racer Nichols know this feeling, too. After all, the love of the sport is what has led them to stay in skiing past the expiration date of their own racing careers.
Nichols said that there is no time to rest in the lead-up to the big week.
“If we get dumped on again, say, two or three days before the races start, that will mean a lot of people will have to work extra diligently, and there are a lot of moving parts to remove that ‘champagne’ powder from the course,” he said. “But we’re ready.”
