The Idaho Humanities Council awarded Kurt Ikeda the 2021 Outstanding Achievement in Humanities Award, the organization’s highest honor, awarded annually to recognize achievements that encourage a better understanding of the humanities.
Ikeda serves as the Minidoka National Historic Site’s director of education and interpretation and previously worked as an education specialist for southern Idaho parks. In 2018, he was an intern with Northwest Youth Corps. Before he began working for the National Park Service, Ikeda worked at the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates and as a high school English teacher.
“The presence of Minidoka and the public programming connected to it has a local and global impact,” said Humanities Council Executive Director David Pettyjohn in a press release. “Kurt’s work exemplifies a critical aspect of the humanities, which is that knowledge of the most painful reminders of our past can and should provide an avenue to truly understand the issues that can lead to the erosion of civil liberties and basic human rights.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In