Fade in from black, scene opens at a radio station. The “Monster Mash” is in its closing moments.
Marty (on the air): “Doing the ‘Monster Mash’ with you on this beautiful Valentine’s Day.”
Bill (also on the air): “Marty, why did you play that song today? There must be thousands of love songs.”
Marty: “Well, it’s kind of a love song. All of the monsters enjoying each other’s company, dancing. Holding their evil in check.”
Bill: “You played the wrong record, didn’t you?”
Marty: “Why are you doing this to me?”
Is there any greater viewing for Valentine’s Day than the 1993 “Simpsons” episode “I Love Lisa”? Maybe, but if there is, it certainly doesn’t have a better opening scene. From there, the episode continues to hit every tonal note flawlessly—whether funny or slightly serious (though mostly funny)—the writers land every line of dialogue with a wit and aplomb you can’t find on TV today.
Anyway, I could celebrate Valentine’s Day by writing a love letter to “I Love Lisa,” but I won’t. I won’t even make it my official viewing recommendation. I won’t even—and this takes a lot of restraint—make the “Monster Mash” my listening recommendation. If you want to celebrate the holiday right, though, this episode is a great place to start.
Valentine’s Day is a tricky holiday. Since so much of it is preoccupied with the sappy, the mushy, the melodramatic, it’s easy fodder for cynics. I call them lazy for picking such low-hanging fruit. Valentine’s Day is a celebration of all kinds of love—romantic, familial, platonic…the love between a reporter and a 28-year-old episode of television.
Whatever it is you love, take Sunday to express and celebrate it. Here are a few recommendations to help get you in the mood. We can get back to the depressing humdrum of 2021 afterwards.
Reading: “How Green Was My Valley” by Robert Llewellyn
As I said, Valentine’s Day shouldn’t really be confined to romantic love. “How Green Was My Valley” is, in many ways, a love story, but it is certainly not a romance. It concerns itself with love of family, love of place, love of culture, and the admirable tendency of love to continue and grow stronger long after its object has slipped away.
The book follows young Huw Morgan, his family, and the Welsh coal-mining community in which they live. The phrase “Welsh coal-mining community” should probably give away that “How Green Was My Valley” is not a happy book. In fact, it’s quite the tearjerker, but only because the characters are all so wonderful, so considerate, so determined and unwaveringly optimistic in the face of adversity—in short, so full of love.
Even though Llewellyn writes about a particular time and place, like all the best novels, “How Green Was My Valley” bears universal insight in its pages. Just remember, the title says “Was” not “Is”—you’ve been warned.
Viewing: “Roman Holiday”
But Valentine’s Day is also about romantic love, of course, and there are few better romances than William Wyler’s “Roman Holiday.” Audrey Hepburn rightly won Best Actress for this film, though it baffles me to this day how that was the only Oscar win of her unmatched career. That’s the Academy for you, I guess.
Hepburn stars as a European princess (so, basically, the part she was born to play) who eludes her guardians and, attempting to travel incognito, is immediately recognized by an American reporter (Gregory Peck), who decides to keep up the charade to get the scoop of a lifetime.
That’s the setup. Hepburn, Peck, Wyler and their three amazing screenwriters take it and turn it into a timeless masterpiece.
“Roman Holiday” is streaming on Amazon Prime and available on DVD from The Community Library and the Hailey Public Library.
Oh, and if you’re in the mood for seeing another one of the great classic romances on the big screen, Magic Lantern Cinemas in Ketchum is offering free screenings of “Casablanca” all week long.
Listening: “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett
Just kidding.
As Bill noted, there must be thousands of love songs. It’d be folly to try to pick one out (other than the “Monster Mash”) that says it all better than the others. I’m willing to bet most people have a favorite or two. Love songs—when they really hit us hard—tend to hit us in very personal ways, not in ways a guy writing a column for a newspaper in rural Idaho can tell you to feel.
I’ll say this, though. There’s a wonderful line in Gregory Alan Isakov’s “She Always Takes It Black”—an otherwise very sad song—that goes, “I’d never say ‘I love you,’ dear / Just to hear you say it back.” It’s a beautiful line about giving without expecting anything return, and as more and more of the news seems to highlight selfishness, entitlement and greed, lines like that remind us of the best human qualities.
And on a different note, some advice for anyone planning on attempting a “Say Anything” this year: Listen closely to the lyrics of the song you’ve picked before showing up outside someone’s house with a boombox. “Every Breath You Take” sounds like a sweet song. It is not a sweet song.
