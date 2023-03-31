The LowDown Brass Band sizzles like concrete on a July afternoon. Their music calls up a nostalgia where memories and dreams tangle.
The song “Lake of Fire” invokes a picket sign during a righteous street protest. “Ghost Town” swelters like a bar packed to capacity, spilling out onto the street. “No Ceilings” shines like the promise of a clear night sky full of endless stars. “Call Me” bounces like a beachball with no destination in mind.
The funk group will headline the U.S. Alpine Championships Opening Ceremony on Sunday, April 2, from 4-7:30 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square.
Shane Jonas is the band’s lead singer and trumpet player.
“To be honest, if you can’t just enjoy music as a fan, you’re kind of a jerk. It’s undeniable,” Jonas said. “When the music’s good, it doesn’t matter. If you can’t be a fan of that, you probably need to do some inward thinking.”
After performing in Jackson Hole, Breckenridge, Aspen and Vail, LowDown is getting a reputation as a ski town band.
“In a ski town, everybody really loves music, and they like to party and dance,” Jonas said.
Sometimes, a crowd can start out reluctant to move their feet.
“By the third or fourth song, it’s pretty much a done deal,” Jonas said.
“You might have your skepticism at the beginning. Once you hear the undeniable music of songwriting, the catchy grooves, it doesn’t take very long for audiences to warm up. The band is a ton of fun.”
Jonas sees the group in the lineage of great horn bands, like Earth, Wind and Fire.
“One of the good things about the genre is you can really play any type of music with horns,” Jonas said. “No matter how you do it, it’s going to hit people in a special way. It’s not very often that you get to hear just horns.”
The sousaphone plays baselines.
“It’s just a really visually interesting thing to see, and also an amazing experience to hear,” Jonas said. “It’s just this big wall of unique sound. There’s really nothing like it. Seeing us live is a special treat for everyone. It’s always amazing to see people’s eyes light up.”
LowDown brings the sound of Chicago to the rest of the world, Jonas said. The band fuses elements of soul, reggae, jazz, R&B and disco.
“Chicago, there’s really nothing like it anywhere in the world,” Jonas said. “Everybody in the band is some of the most amazing horn players in Chicago. There’s just such an amazing pool of musicians in the city. It’s just so dipped in the tradition of American music, whether it’s gospel or blues or funk.
“The band really just kind of touches the American Songbook of genres,” Jonas said. “There’s going to be something for everybody in the show.”
