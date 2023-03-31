Lowdown Brass Band

The LowDown Brass Band will play in Ketchum on April 2.

The LowDown Brass Band sizzles like concrete on a July afternoon. Their music calls up a nostalgia where memories and dreams tangle.

The song “Lake of Fire” invokes a picket sign during a righteous street protest. “Ghost Town” swelters like a bar packed to capacity, spilling out onto the street. “No Ceilings” shines like the promise of a clear night sky full of endless stars. “Call Me” bounces like a beachball with no destination in mind.

The funk group will headline the U.S. Alpine Championships Opening Ceremony on Sunday, April 2, from 4-7:30 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square.

