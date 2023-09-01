Dallas Lewallen

Sun Valley native Dallas Lewallen is organizing a 5K walk in support of the Moebius Syndrome Foundation on Saturday, Sept. 9.

 Photo contributed

When Dallas Lewallan was born in 1990, the doctors told her mother Lindi Lewallan that she wouldn’t be able to walk and would have an extremely difficult life. Dallas was born with Moebius Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects the cranial nerves which control facial expression and eye movement. Many people born with this syndrome cannot close their eyes or move them around. Most cannot smile, frown or make other facial expressions.

“I desperately wanted to breastfeed Dallas, but the same muscles that control facial movements also control latching, so I had to syringe feed her for the first year and a half,” Lindi said.

Dallas is determined not to let her disability stop her and hopes to be an advocate for others that deal with the same issues. She decided to organize the first ‘Moves for Moebius’ 5K that will take place in Sun Valley on Saturday, Sept. 9, to bring awareness and support for the Moebius Foundation that helped her through the years. Along with this 5K, there will be similar events in Denver; Dallas/Fort Worth; Houston; Mercer Island, Washington, and one livestreamed.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

