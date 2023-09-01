When Dallas Lewallan was born in 1990, the doctors told her mother Lindi Lewallan that she wouldn’t be able to walk and would have an extremely difficult life. Dallas was born with Moebius Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects the cranial nerves which control facial expression and eye movement. Many people born with this syndrome cannot close their eyes or move them around. Most cannot smile, frown or make other facial expressions.
“I desperately wanted to breastfeed Dallas, but the same muscles that control facial movements also control latching, so I had to syringe feed her for the first year and a half,” Lindi said.
Dallas is determined not to let her disability stop her and hopes to be an advocate for others that deal with the same issues. She decided to organize the first ‘Moves for Moebius’ 5K that will take place in Sun Valley on Saturday, Sept. 9, to bring awareness and support for the Moebius Foundation that helped her through the years. Along with this 5K, there will be similar events in Denver; Dallas/Fort Worth; Houston; Mercer Island, Washington, and one livestreamed.
“We went to our first Moebius conference earlier this year and it really made me see how fortunate I am and connect with other people who are like me. I just want to do something to give back and help others,” Dallas said.
The 5K will start at the Hemingway Memorial on Sun Valley Road at 9 a.m. and go along the bike path ending at Forest Service Park at noon. The total distance is 3.5 miles. Light refreshments will be served after. Cost to particpate is $10 for kids and $15 for adults, and register by Sept. 7 at givebutter.com/msfid.
Dallas grew up in Wood River Valley and she credits her strength to her family and friends.
“It was hard when I was little as kids can be mean, but I have wonderful parents and friends who supported me,” Dallas said.
She also loved her teachers at Wood River Elementary and High School which helped her.
“I also want to mention the Sun Valley Adaptive Sports which is now Higher Ground and Sagebrush Arena were great programs I was a part of growing up,” Dallas added.
She graduated from Boise State University with her degree in hospitality management after doing an internship at Walt Disney World during college. Dallas currently works as a spa manager at Sun Valley Resort and lives with her family.
The Moebius Syndrome Foundation provides information and support to individuals with the syndrome and their families, as well as advocates for scientific research to advance the diagnosis and treatments.
“Moebius Syndrome occurs in fetal development when the sixth and seventh cranial nerve are not formed or partially formed,” said Loralynn Evans, marketing and events manager of the Foundation. “It’s not genetic and not necessarily fatal, but there is a spectrum of severity.”
Dallas can close her eyes three-quarters of the way down, and she can smile, although it’s limited.
Evans said it can occur in 1 to 20 in a million births and it affects every race and gender. She added it can often be misdiagnosed, and while Idaho doesn’t have many people that suffer from it, there are about 13 people according to their recent survey.
Each year the foundation hosts a conference where people from around the country attend to learn more about the syndrome as well as connet with others.
“It’s a national conference, but we do have international people come. This last conference in Minneapolis we had people from eight other countries come to participate,” Evans said.
“In the last couple years Dallas has been having night seizures,” Lindi Lewallan said. “And when we went to the conference, we found that a lot of the other people with Moebius also have the same thing. It was reassuring to know we aren’t alone in this.”
Because those with Moebius cannot close their eyes, there are a lot of issues with sleep disorders, according to Evans.
