Libraries in the valley are expanding free services and turning to online teleconferencing to keep their patrons connected during the period of mandated isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our building is closed, and staff is working from home, but we’re definitely here for the community,” Hailey Public Library Director LeAnn Gelskey said last week. “We have a huge selection of digital opportunities to keep everyone entertained and educated.”
The Hailey library has expanded its online resources, and some materials are now available without a library card. Soon the library will begin offering virtual adult programming—a gardening class next week and a talk by an Idaho National Laboratory researcher on electric cars and ultrafast battery charging during Earth Week, centered around Earth Day on April 22.
Patrons who use the library regularly to go online for personal business are facing increased challenges.
“We’ve been getting a lot of calls from people trying to access computers so they can fill out unemployment forms,” said Adult Programs and Outreach Coordinator Kristin Fletcher. “We keep trying to figure out a way to provide this service, but we haven’t been able to. In normal times they [library computers] are heavily used, so we’re keenly aware of what a loss this is to many of our patrons.”
Getting online is possible by parking close enough to the library building.
“If people don’t have Wi-Fi at home they can park their cars outside of the library and use our Wi-Fi for free with no password,” Fletcher said. “If sheltering in place is still in effect when the weather warms up, we may put out a table for use.”
The Hailey library now offers free access cards for OverDrive, a leading full-service digital distributor of eBooks and eAudiobooks worldwide, Gelskey said.
“Sign up online and you don’t need a Hailey Public Library card. Plus, the Hailey Public Library Academy contains dozens of useful tutorials and book recommendations,” Gelskey said.
Fletcher said the library staff is also working with The Advocates to assist clients who no longer have access to library computers.
“We took them two of our unused laptops and we’re collaborating with them for non-shelter clients to borrow,” Fletcher said.
Gelskey said all due dates for checked out items, library card expiration dates and hold requests set to expire will be extended to June 1. The Hailey library’s online resources can be accessed via haileypubliclibrary.org/ebranch. Anyone with questions can access library staff by using a new online chat button or by calling 208-788-2036 during new office hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Community Library in Ketchum also has a full suite of online services, including RB Digital, OverDrive and Axis 360, a collection of offerings purchased by the library.
“The library’s resources and services continue in many ways, and we’re seeing great surges in the demand for those resources,” library Executive Director Jenny Davidson said. “We continue to answer phone calls from home and help people get library cards and navigate resources online, and just talking to people who are feeling isolated.”
Davidson said Monday that The Community Library saw a 200 percent increase during the previous two weeks in the number of new users of is digital resources—including e-books, e-audio books, film-streaming and e-magazines. The library is also hosting a teleconferenced “virtual story time,” to take the place of live story time sessions for children at the library.
Davidson said the library usually has about 400 people walk through its door each day.
“Those folks are now isolating at home, and we hope they are staying well, and we want to keep feeding them books and keep weaving them into the social fabric of our community,” she said. “And when we reopen the building and more people are unemployed I expect there will be more people using the library than ever.”
To access The Community Library digital services website, go to comlib.org/digital-services/.
For questions, contact Reference Librarian Buffy McDonald at bmcdonald@comlib.org or call 208-726-3493, ext. 110. For help with library card numbers or PINS, call the circulation librarian at 208-726-3493.
By press time, the Bellevue Public Library could not be reached for information.
