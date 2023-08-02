Sun Valley on Ice 2023
Express photo by Roland Lane

The figure-skating duo of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier execute one of several daring maneuvers they accomplished during their Sun Valley on Ice headline performance Saturday, July 29, at Sun Valley Resort. The pair, who started skating together in the spring of 2020, has exceled in competitions. Among other titles, they are the 2022 World Championships gold medalists, 2023 World Championships silver medalists and two-time winners of the U.S. Championships.

Load comments