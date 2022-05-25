Ketchum Wide Open at Lefty's
Express photo by Willy Cook

Raegan Treadway, center, celebrates a hole-in-one at Lefty's Bar and Grill on Saturday during the Ketchum Wide Open mini-golf event at venues around town. For decades, some of Ketchum's bars and restaurants have created miniature-golf holes for a one-day tournament to add some action to the spring slack season. More than 300 participants played, and a woman from India and a man from Singapore got the "Traveled Farthest" awards. "The 40's," a team with a girl who turned 40 and her group dressed as 40-ounce beers, got the "Best Costume" award. The prestigious "Golden Putter Award" for best score went to the "Will Farrell Characters." To read more about the event, go to Page 14.

