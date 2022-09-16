22-09-16-jersey-day

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Wood River High School teachers and students participate in "Jersey Day" on Thursday, Sept. 15, part of spirit week activities in the run-up to Homecoming on this weekend. Friday's festivities include a parade, the crowning of the Homecoming Court, of course, a football game. The Wolverines take on Filer in a 7 p.m. kickoff tonight at Phil Homer Field in Hailey. Express Sports Reporter Mike Mathison has a full preview of that game on Page 10. 

