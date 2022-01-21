Glaucoma is an eye disease that occurs in both dogs and cats. Glaucoma comes from the greek word glaukommatos, which means "gray-eyed." Glaucoma is a serious disease that can lead to blindness and causes intense pain. The pain is due to increased pressure in the eye. Inside the eye, a clear fluid circulates in the front compartment between the cornea (the clear outer layer at the front of the eye) and the pupil (the black, central part of the eye). The fluid normally drains through a small sieve-like opening between the base of the cornea and the front of the iris (the colored part of the eye). Glaucoma occurs when the sieve does not work properly, becomes clogged, or becomes obstructed. Glaucoma is never caused by overproduction of the fluid; it is always caused by a drainage problem.
Glaucoma occurs far more frequently in dogs (0.675%) than in cats (0.197%). Primary, breed-related glaucoma is the most commonly seen cause of glaucoma in dogs. Cats usually have secondary glaucoma that is related to other eye diseases (tumors or chronic inflammation). The most common dog breeds affected are cocker spaniels, beagles, basset, Akita, chow chow, Samoyed, Bouvier de Flandres, Shih Tzu and Chinese Shar Pei. The most common cat breeds affected are Siamese and Burmese cats.
Early signs of glaucoma include a bloodshot eye, cloudy cornea, dilated pupil, blindness, and squinting/holding the eye closed. Diagnosis of glaucoma can be performed using an ocular pressure instrument. Ocular pressures in the normal eye are between 10-25 mm Hg. With severe glaucoma, the pressures may go above 50 mm Hg which results in blindness, pain, and may cause the eye to enlarge.
Treatment of glaucoma is centered around trying to ease the pain and pressures in the eye. Topical eye medications are used frequently throughout the day. Successful treatment requires faithful, consistent application of medications. Unfortunately, in cases of severe glaucoma, the eye is often permanently blind by the time of diagnosis. Oftentimes, the pressures cannot be controlled using medications alone and the eye must be removed surgically in a procedure called enucleation. If primary glaucoma is diagnosed in one eye, it is very likely that the other eye will also develop glaucoma, as both eyes are prone to the disease.
Dr. Alani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
