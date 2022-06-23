Bald Mountain provides the perfect backdrop for a ridge blanketed with arrowleaf balsamroot and lupine Saturday on the Proctor Mountain Loop hiking trail in Sun Valley. A cloudy, wet spring in the Wood River Valley contributed to a bumper crop of wildflowers throughout the area, with typically green or brown hillsides bursting with color. The blooms have reached or are near their peak in the Sun Valley area, with peak colors coming slightly later in the high country.
From Spring Gloom Come Bright Blooms
- By EXPRESS STAFF
