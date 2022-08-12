Robert Jordan

Retired Texas attorney Robert Jordan was the U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2001-2003.

As superpowers Russia and China jockey for the top-tier position in the world order, it is essential that the United States not take its focus away from working toward security and stability in the Middle East, a former senior diplomat said this week while in Sun Valley.

Robert Jordan, the U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2001-2003, will speak next week at the Middle East Institute’s fifth annual Sun Valley Conference in Ketchum. The Washington, D.C.-based organization will hold the free conference featuring foreign-policy experts and former U.S. officials from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Limelight Hotel.

This year, the conference will focus on the security implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Middle East. Discussion topics will include the dynamics of Middle East security, unifying the U.S. approach to the Middle East and the world, and the war’s energy and economic implications for the United States and the Middle East.

